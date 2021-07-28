Lebanon town board holds monthly meeting

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon town board meeting

July 5, 2021.

Monthly Town Board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 8 p.m. Present were board members McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Absent Lembke. Also present were Steve Smith, Hazel McRoberts, and Janice Oaks.

Minutes from the June 7, 2021 meeting were read. By a motion of Tennant/ 2nd by McRoberts, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Bills payable for the end of June and current bills for the month of July were gone over. By a motion of Tennant/ 2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as follows.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (June) 3629.47, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 85.73, Kreuger’s Food Fair 181.84, Coca Cola 300.88, Dakota Tom’s 170.67, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco Co. 1000.24, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1224.55, Jerome Beverage Inc. 434.90, Johnson Bros. of SD 503.08, Republic National Distributing Co. 161.42, MDU 287.00, Venture Communications 221.77, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Servall 59.83, DOR 499.67, Mid Dakota Water 58.00.

Bills payable general account: Maintenance Wages (June) 335.70, Finance Officer Wages (June) 375.57, SD Dept. of Labor & Regulations 670.78, Board Trustees Wages – Litigation January through June 1662.30, SDML – Elected Officials Workshop Fee 100.00, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Mid Dakota Water – Legion 63.00 & Park 48.00, Hoven Co-Op – Fuel & Chemical 98.37, Cummings Sales & Service 1543.13, Potter Co. News 25.70, SD Dept. of Labor & Regulations – correction 14.38, SD Lottery Commission – Annal License Fee 100.00, Schlacter Lumber Inc. – Mower Blades 30.83, Hub Music & Bender – Quarterly Cellular Fee 45.00, C & B Operations LLC – Tire Repair 58.00, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating 263.14, Venture Communications 43.67, MDU 566.31.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 193.71.

Bar Business: Janice Oaks presented the monthly business. Monthly Round-Up Supper will be on Friday, July 30th at 7:30 p.m. August 7th the bar will hold their annual Bean Bag Tourney. Sign Up will be Noon -1 p.m., play to start at 1 p.m. Entry fee $10.00 per person. For more information on Bag Tourney car the bar 605.768.2187.

Been a quite summer with the heat and not much to discuss. With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/ 2nd by McRoberts, meeting was adjourned at 8:48 p.m.

Next monthly meeting will be held on Thurs., Aug. 5th at 8 p.m. Future Monthly meetings will be held on Sept. 7th, Oct. 4th, Nov. 8th, and Dec. 6th.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese, Finance Officer

Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $27.14.

-072921