Lebanon town board meets in special session

Special Town Board Meeting

March 15th, 2021.

Special meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon. Present were board trustees Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, Hazel McRoberts, and Jenny Trudo.

Purpose and agenda for the meeting is for the discussion of:

1. Reviewing information on mowers and making motion to purchase one.

2. Discussion on road maintenance and possibly purchasing a box scraper

3. Discussion on condition of both grass trimmers in case they need replaced

4. Discussion on changing machine vendors at the Municipal Bar.

Ron presented 2 comparisons of mowers and the prices that were quoted. Both were overall very competitive with the only big difference being one had a flip-up deck. After a lengthy discussion the board decided to go with the mower that had the flip-up deck because maintenance would be easier to perform. By a motion by Lembke/2nd by Tennant, it was decided to go with the “Hustler” brand with a 54” deck and would be purchased at Lamb’s. Motion passed.

Discussion was held on the roads. It was also brought up to look into pricing and specs on a blade. Ron offered to get the information on the box scraper and the blade and would present it at the next meeting which will be held at 7 p.m., April 5th.

Discussion was held on the condition of both grass trimmers the town owns. Dan said they both are in working condition and ready to go for springs work when it starts to green up.

Discussion was held on looking into and comparing the current vendor that handles the entertainment machines at the municipal bar and other options for a different vendor. The current vendor has been there for 24 years and the board has never set down with them, talked, and discussed business. The municipal bar is an entity that the town owns and so the board wants to see where their best options are for revenue and hopefully seeing if there are suggestions for getting more people into the establishment – hence increasing revenue. Finance officer was asked to contact vendors and set up a time that the board could meet with them and discuss the business. Finance officer will then inform board members when, what time, and with whom they will be meeting with.

With there being nothing else to discuss, by a motion of Lembke/2nd by Tennant, meeting was adjourned. Motion passed.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $26.06.

-040121