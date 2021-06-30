Lebanon town board met June 7

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon town board meeting

6-7-2021

Monthly Town Board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 8:00 p.m. Present were board members McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Absent Lembke. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Minutes from the May 3, 2021 meeting were read. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Bills payable for the end of May and current bills presented for the month of June were gone over. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, all bills were approved for payment. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (May) 3325.88, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 165.65, Kreuger’s Food Fair 251.71, Northwest Beverage Inc. 990.40, Jerome Beverage Inc. 233.80, Johnson Bros. of SD 295.98, Dakota Tom’s 247.15, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 639.21, Pepsi 198.43, Coca Cola 213.50, Venture Communications 222.48. MDU 191.53, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 59.83, DOR (Apr & May) 688.58, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Mid Dakota Water (Apr & May) 126.00.

Bills payable general account: Maintenance (May) 1271.27, Finance Officer (May) 375.57, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 85.53, Schlachter Lumber Inc. 134.50, Mid Dakota Water (Apr & May) Legion 141.00 & Park 96.00, Zuber Ref. & Heating Inc. (Furnace Maintenance Legion) 128.21, Potter Co. News 117.20, Venture Communications 43.67, MDU 597.33, DENR -SLP Loan Payment 2391.71.

Bar Business: Monthly Round Up Supper will be held on June 25th at 7:30 p.m.

New Business: Dan asked permission for the Annual Tractor Pull to be held in on the road by town park. Board agreed if the road is repaired if any damage is done. Dan will let the committee for the tractor pull know.

With there being no further business to discuss by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo meeting was dismissed at 8:48 p.m. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on July 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $23.18.

-070121