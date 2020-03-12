Legislator cautions to stay calm and do the right thing

It was reported this morning, March 12, that Glenham resident and District 23 Representative Spencer Gosch had fallen ill and has been tested for the COVID-19.

Representative Gosh posted this update on his Facebook Page.

“The news is reporting that I was recently tested for Covid 19. At this time, there is absolutely nothing to worry about. I have had a headache for a few days but started feeling the symptoms yesterday and wanted to do the responsible thing. After calling the hotline, I registered as a medium risk and was asked to get tested to be sure. This could be absolutely anything at this point as we put in long days and can get run down towards the end of session. We likely won’t know for a couple of days. I want to calm any of the Hysteria out there. We all need to stay calm and do the right thing. Get your information from reliable sources and just take a little extra precaution. I want to thank everyone for reaching out!!!”