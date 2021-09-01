July 7, 1938 - Aug. 27, 2021

Leila Geisler, age 83, resident of Edgewood Health Care Facility in Pierre, SD, died Aug. 27, 2021, while in Hospice Care.

A private burial of her cremains will take place at a later date.

Leila was born to Edwin and Dorothy (Starkey) Jost, July 7, 1938, in rural Potter County, joining big brother, Leland on the family farm near Hoven. A few years later, little brother Jim and sister Mary Lou joined the family. Leila attended country school and then high school in Hoven.

Leila’s parents moved into Gettysburg and started the Quality Furniture Store. Leila lived near them and worked at the Gettysburg Bank. She met and married Howard (Howie) Glover, who was in the Air Force stationed at the base north of Gettysburg. After completing his service, they owned and operated the Standard Oil Station. Leila and Howie had two daughters, Roberta (Bobbi) and Rebecca (Becca). Then in 1964, the Glovers moved to Chamberlain for Howie’s job with the SD National Guard. Howie died in 1977. Following her father’s death, Bobbi married and gave Leila two grandsons, Thomas and Joseph Martin.

In 1979, Leila met and married Lyle Dohman and moved to Aurora, NE. This union gave her two loving stepdaughters, Debra Rykman (Val) and Sharleen Wilken (Jim) and seven more grandchildren. Sadly, Lyle died of leukemia in 1983, at which time Leila moved to Aberdeen to live near her sister, Mary Lou. She worked at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Leila’s daughter, Becca, added to her growing family, two darling daughters, Aubree (Tyler) Kaiser and Jesse (Mario Bernal) Vance.

Leila married Dave Geisler in 1986 and moved to Murdo, SD. She now had another three stepdaughters, Vivian (Jeff) Sonders, Patricia (Don) Tyus and Jennifer (Brian) Kaiser, and a stepson David Jr. (Anne). Also, another nine grandchildren joined her family tree.

Over the years Leila welcomed more grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a great-great grandson.

She was a golfer, bowler, gardener, cook, bridge player, master crossword solver and fixer of many things. She would prefer a gift card to Menards over a bouquet of flowers or jewelry. She will be sorely missed.

Leila is survived by husband, Dave Geisler, Murdo; daughters: Bobbi (Gary) Drewes, Rapid City and Becca Vance, Pierre; brother, Leland Jost, Alexandria, VA; sisters-in-law: Virginia, Carol and Sheron Jost, and Roma Bunch; and numerous grandkids, stepchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husbands, Howie Glover and Lyle Dohman; parents, Edwin and Dorothy Jost; brother, Jim Jost; sister, Mary Lou Miller; brother-in-law, Lee Miller; and son-in-law, Rick Martin.

Leila’s family asks that memorials be sent to Countryside Hospice, 415 S. Crow, Pierre, SD 57501. The family is so grateful for the staff at Edgewood and the Avera Hospice nurses for their care of this special woman. They are angels among us.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with her arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)