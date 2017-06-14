Lela Rentschler, 62, of Howard, SD, died June 13, 2016 after a long battle with lymphoma. Funeral services were held June 18 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard.

Lela Ann Woodford was born on April 5, 1954 to Donald and Jeaniene (Tollefson) Woodford in Aberdeen. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1972. She graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing in Huron, SD in 1975.

She married John Rentschler on June 14, 1975.

She is survived by her husband John, of Howard, SD, children Kari (John) Eulberg; Eric Rentschler of Howard, SD; Lisa (Michael) Oines; and Sara Rentschler of Volga, SD, and four grandchildren; her mother, Jeaniene Woodford of Gettysburg, SD, and two brothers: Delton Woodford of Gettysburg, SD and Bryan Woodford of Poulsbo, WA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Woodford.