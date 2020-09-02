Sept. 28, 1938 - Aug. 27, 2020

The funeral service for Leon P. Lassanske, 81, of Aberdeen, SD, was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jordon Andreason officiating. Burial was at Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, SD, with military honors by the Gettysburg American Legion Post 135. Leon died Thursday, Aug. 27, at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.

Leon P. Lassanske was born Sept. 28, 1938, to Karl and Gladys (Frauendorfer) Lassanske in Milwaukee, WI. He lived in Harold, SD and then Lebanon, SD, where his father was called to be a minister and eventually moved to Minnesota. Leon graduated from Lebanon High School and attended college at Northern State College. Leon joined the United States Air Force in February of 1957 and served until he discharged honorably in February of 1961.

On June 6, 1959, Leon was united in marriage to Phyllis Lehrkamp in Lebanon. They lived in Elbow Lake, MN for a short time and then moved to Aberdeen in September of 1961. In 1974, they moved to Akaska, SD, where they bought a bait shop, the Sportsman Bar and Grill, and grocery store. In 1980, they sold their businesses and moved to Selby, SD, where Leon worked at various jobs. Leon and Phyllis moved to Aberdeen in 2014.

Leon was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. Over the years he was active in his church and the community. Leon loved woodworking and made many crafts. He was proud of his garden and Gladiolas that he gave to churches, nursing homes, businesses and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved reading, dancing and listening to classic country music.

Grateful for having shared Leon’s life are his wife: Phyllis Lassanske, Aberdeen; his children: Karen Bremmon, Pierpont, SD, Sheryl (Rodney) Stroh, Selby, SD, Susan (James) Hook, Aberdeen, SD, Thomas (Stephanie) Lassanske, Brownsboro, TX, Kathie Lassanske, Aberdeen, SD, and Dawn (Jason) Peterson, 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and his sister: Carol (Ted) Smith, Grand Marais, MN.

Preceding Leon in death are his parents, the Rev. Karl and Gladys Lassanske; three siblings: Alan Lassanske, Lois Kindt, and an infant sister; and an infant great-grandson.

Condolences may be sent to 2821 3rd Ave. SE #401 Aberdeen, SD 57401.

