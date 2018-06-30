Libraries Rock program Saturday at Gettysburg School Commons

Saturday morning kids will want to make a trip to the school to see the show “Libraries Rock.”

The Potter County Library will host Lisa Laird and Pockets Full of Fun as part of the Summer Reading Program at the Library on Saturday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg High School Commons. Laird and her friends provide children’s entertainment that is encouraging and educational as well as fun. Every show includes ventriloquism, magic tricks, audience participation, stories, and songs. As a former preschool and elementary teacher, Laird understands how to entertain and educate at the same time. She became a ventriloquist in order to enhance the learning environment in her preschool classroom.

At this show you will discover some interesting musical abilities in the animal world, and she will create an instant “rock star” with a kitchen band. Coloring sheets, bookmarks, and stickers will be available for everyone after the show.

The show is free and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. It is being brought to town as part of the library’s summer reading program.