Lillian June Darling

June 9, 1925 - Feb. 16, 2023

It was on a Tuesday, June 9, 1925, in Forest City, South Dakota, that a curly-haired little girl came into the world as the first child of Kathleen K. (neé Kearns) (1893 – 1963) and Orlow Jay Eidam (1900 – 1947). Her late spring birth and Mom’s sister “Babe” gave her the lovely, lilting name, Lillian June. The farm, some 17 miles west of Gettysburg, was in the midst of that river breaks village across from the Cheyenne Indian Agency near Whitlock’s Crossing. June grew up roaming the hillocks there with her little friends. In the winter those draws provided slopes for sledding down on old car hoods. In the early summer, she and her dad snagged drifting trees for winter fire wood during the annual “June Rise” on the mighty Missouri. When she wandered out alone, there was “Sheep Hill” where June herself said, she would, “Talk to God!” Lillian June Eidam was baptized and confirmed in the Episcopal tradition. Growing up on a totally diversified, tiny farm in the ‘30s with dairy and beef cattle, pigs, chickens, and even pigeons was not as difficult for the Eidam family as one might assume, for they had a mail route and Mrs. Eidam was a teacher in the Cheyanne Agency School, instructing June along with siblings, Anna Jane and Orlow Keith. A move to the north for the family came in the ‘40s to run a café in Mobridge. It was there, they all graduated as MoSoDak Tigers. June always loved to drive, and in high school, her crew frequently motored the 18 miles east to Selby for dances. She w as always the “designated driver.” One evening returning home, the car in front of them was too slow, and with loads of oncoming traffic, June “hit the ditch” and went around them. (So she said.) Soon after high school, during WWII, she became a teletype operator for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad. There’s a wonderful picture of her sitting on a handcart with a bandana around her head, dungarees, and boots at the Lemon, SD, RR Station. In 1945 she went to Washington, D.C. and was there coincidentally for the VE Day Parade. She had been sent out East to bring Sis AJ, who was working then at the newly opened Pentagon, back to her senses and back to South Dakota. June married Art Darling 11/23/1946. She and Art were part owners of the Medicine Rock Café, then still at Whitlock’s Crossing. Son, James Michael, was born 10/12/49. So tiny was he that an incubator held him for a long, tension-filled time. For his aunt, uncle, cousins, and many little acquaintances, he w as always known as “Jimmy Mike.” Second son, Barry Jay, came along on 05/02/1954. The boys, when they began to talk, loved calling Grandmother Kathleen, “Gramma Lady!” Selling their part ownership in the Medicine Rock Cafe, Art, June, and the boys were able to afford to move to Tacoma, Washington. June was hardly the typical housewife. She never liked to cook and was eminently proud of her “culinary area” sign which boldly stated, “I’ve got a kitchen only because it came with the house.” However, every evening found her near the fridge, for there was ALWAYS a cocktail or so – two fingers of Black Velvet and Sprite was her favorite. She developed that habit ages before when she had come of age, sharing a nightcap with her dad Jay, who sadly passed away at the age of 47 – a great blow to everyone! Out in Tacoma, WA, Art had a great civilian job at the McCord Air Base, and June continued to work for the C. M. St. Paul, & P. All those hard-working, hard-drinking, and tough-talking railroad men never intimidated June. Indeed, there was never a moment in her entire life that anyone’s language or demeanor ever shook her. June also worked at a Merrill Lynch stock brokerage as data entry and office assistant for approximately 10 years From Tacoma came the move to Mossy Rock, WA, with its cozy house, cabin, garden, and flower beds. However, no longer could the strong wills of both Art and June live together, and they divorced in 1985. It was also there that the glorious views of their mountains changed on the morning of May 18, 1980, when Mt. St. Helens erupted. Their property along with themselves were horribly shaken and covered with inches of ash. Slowly and surely everyone and nature itself recovered. After her retirement from the RR, she worked for several years with the Washington State Legislature. Those commutes to Olympia were nothing to her. She loved to drive – just like her mother Kathleen – fast and with abandon. Her last cross-country trip, South Dakota to Washington and back, was in 2012. She was 87 years old! After moving back to Mobridge in 2000, she bought herself a nice three bedroom home with a huge yard for gardening with her gnomes and a two-car garage. She and Sis Anna Jane traveled extensively together on bus tours and on an Alaskan rail/ship cruise. They enjoyed their separate, quite solitary lives, but frequently they could be found worshipping together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge, eating out with friends and family at Pizza Ranch, and enjoying their favorite cocktails together. Sunday mornings too, she loved to listen to Kesling’s Original Gospel hour on KOLY Radio. When many of the family were able to gather in her backyard eight years ago for her 90th birthday party celebration, June couldn’t have been happier. She gushed all day and all evening, “I’ll never forget this. No, I’ll never forget it! The barbequed burgers and brats were great and the cake was delicious.” June’s last years with us on earth were spent in Helena, Montana, near granddaughters, Julie and Jackie. Those last months, weeks, and days were not easy. June died February 16, 2023.

Her ashes will be laid to rest at the Gettysburg Cemetery back in South Dakota near her parents, brother, and other family members on June 10, at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at that time.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Orlow Jay 1900-1947, Kathleen K. 1893- 1963, brother Orlow Keith (1930-2007), sister Anna Jane (1925-2022); son James Michael Darling 8/13/2021, daughter-in-law Charlene Darling.

She is survived by her son Barry Darling (Tacoma, WA), granddaughter Heather Darling (Tacoma, WA), grandson Scott Darling (Tacoma, WA); daughter-in-law Linda Jean Darling (Somers, MT), granddaughter Julie (Joe) Dooling (Helena, MT), and their son Tyler (stationed at Naval Base San Diego); granddaughter Jackie Darling-Nelson (Helena, MT), and her sons Colten and Dylan Nelson (Helena, MT).