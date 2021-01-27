Linda Simon

April 30, 1940 - Jan. 23, 2021

Linda L. Simon, 80, Gettysburg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettys-burg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A wake will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at the church. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks. A live broadcast of the ser-vice will also be available.

Linda Lee Johnson was born April 30, 1940 to Ralph and Edith (Lemler) Johnson in Northwest Potter County on the family farm. She attended Fayette #5 Rural School and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1958.

On April 11, 1959, Linda was united in marriage to Darrel Simon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg. They made their home in Ridgeview on the Don Smith ranch.

In 1960, they moved to the Johnson Family Homestead where they spent their life of 61½ years together. The family grew when they welcomed their first-born, Dean Allen. Two daughters followed, Janet Lee and Jean Kay.

Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she taught CCD and belonged to the altar society. She also served on the rural school board and was a member of the election board, Appomattox Ladies Club, Hanson Family Cemetery Board, VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, 4-H leader, and helped organize class reunions for the class of 1958. Linda’s passions were collecting and writing the Northwest County News from July 9, 1981 to May 11, 2017 – for 36 years, family genealogy, baking cookies, and canning veggies which she loved to share with her kids and grandkids.

Throughout the years, Linda opened her home and kitchen to several extra honorary grandkids. She loved to host holidays and did so for many family members.

Linda’s life will be cherished by her husband, Darrel; children: Dean (Nadine) of Gettysburg and their children: Makenzie Hall (Todd Jess), Bobby (Jaimie) Simon, Jared (Megan) Hall, Emily (Victor) Allen, Bailey (Jake) Andersen, and Hayden (Kaylene) Simon; Janet (Tom) Naasz, Hot Springs and their children: Leslie (Jon) Naasz-Doyle, Beth Naasz (Forrest Scramm), and Courtney Naasz (Treyver VanDewater); and Jean (Mike) Senyak, Gettysburg and their children: Stetson Senyak (Stasha Sokolowski), Steven Senyak and Sydney Senyak (Phillip Vetter); 12 great-grandchildren: Miya McCloud (Joey Brown), Carter Simon, Brooklyn and Victoria Hall, Kailani and Hendrix Allen, Claire Andersen, Baby H Simon (due anyday), Oliver and Evie Naasz-Doyle, and Kaimbre Ann and Roman Senyak; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Judy and Alfred Nagel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Martha LouAnn Johnson; infant brother; brother, Howard Johnson; and sister, Marla Lesmeister.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)