When the giant crane from Logan Electric Construction goes to work, it draws attention, and that was the case on Friday afternoon when it stretched out to move two new sections of motel rooms into place northwest of the 212 Mini Mall. The buildings are located on the site of the former home of Dutch Jager, and in tribute to him they are named Little Dutch Village. Each of the two buildings has four apartments designed for extended stay, with a kitchenette. They were put on their foundations Friday afternoon, and the crew went to work to get them ready to go — since all eight are rented for the 140th celebration next week. The rentals will be available through Logan’s property management, Assorted Properties, available for daily, weekly, and monthly rates.