Little Luau prom raises funds for preschool

The Gettysburg Preschool has organized a “Little Luau” spring dance as a fundraiser.

Set for Saturday, April 13 at the Legion Community Building, the event will be a type of “mini prom” for children ages birth to third grade.

Members of the Gettysburg Preschool board came up with the event last year as a way to help generate funds to help cover the costs of the program from the teacher’s salary to curriculum and supplies to scholarships. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the preschool.

The evening begins with a free will donation dinner at 5 p.m., which is open to the community. The grand march takes place at 6:30, which is open to spectators, also for a free will donation.

The children may choose an adult who is special to them to escort them through the grand march, followed by a fun evening of dancing and prizes for the youngsters and their escorts. The night will include music, dinner, dancing, games, prizes, and photos.

There is a charge for those wishing to attend the event with all the proceeds going to the Gettysburg Preschool. See the ad on page 11 for more details. To register email gettysburgpreschool@gmail.com or check out the Gettysburg Preschool’s facebook page.

-Molly McRoberts