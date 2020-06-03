Livermont named Avera Gettysburg administrator

After serving as the interim administrator since April, Kristi Livermont was officially named to the administrator position of Avera Gettysburg Hospital. As administrator, Livermont will oversee the operations of Avera Gettysburg Hospital, Avera Oahe Manor Long-Term Care, and the Avera Oahe Villa Apartments. She officially started that role on May 31.

Livermont, a Pierre native, has returned to central South Dakota to serve patients and residents in our region. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from the University of South Dakota and a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in Health Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. In addition to her studies in the U.S., she has studied Health Administration in Germany, Ecuador, Cuba and Australia.

Before taking on the role as interim Administrator for Avera Gettysburg Hospital in April, Livermont worked as an Administrative Fellow at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and as an Administrator in Training at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, South Dakota.

“I’ve been blown away by the support of this community over the last two months,” said Livermont. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity, and excited to work with and lead such a great health care team. I look forward to serving Gettysburg and the surrounding communities for many years to come.”

In her spare time, Livermont enjoys running and being on the river during the summer months as well as spending her time with her niece, nephews, family and friends, and her two dogs.