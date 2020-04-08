Livermont to serve as interim administrator at Avera Gettysburg

By Potter County News | on April 08, 2020

Kristi Livermont is serving as the interim administrator at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital. Livermont took over the duties on Monday, April 6 following the resignation of Robert Sheckler, who left the position on April 3. 

Livermont is overseeing the Avera Gettysburg Hospital and Avera Oahe Manor long-term care facility. The Pierre native has a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis on Health Care Administration, and has been working with senior Avera Administrative staff as the Administrative fellow for the past year. 

A local and national search is ongoing to to fill the position.

