Livestream home basketball games

The Potter County News is teaming up with area businesses to bring the home basketball games to your home.

If you can’t make it to the double header game on Monday, Dec. 18 when the Battlers and Lady Battlers host Warner, you can livestream the game at www.pottercountynews.com or check cable channel 387. The livestreams are made possible by American Family Insurance/Brittney Schiefelbein Agency, Brown Agronomy and Commodities, Dakota Applicators LLC, Ed Wager Electric, Gas N Goodies, Gettysburg Collision Center, Great Western Bank, Hoven Coop, Krueger’s Food Fair, Logan Electric, Lomheim Repair, Mug’s Bar and Grill, Neumayr and Smith, R&K Mechanical, Plains Commerce Bank, Potter County Implement, Venture Communications, and Zuber Refrigeration and Heating.