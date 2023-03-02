Load limits in place

As of March 1, the truck load limits are in place on Potter County roads

Load limits are in place on Potter County roads as of Wednesday, March 1.

If the load limit signs are up, that means the road is posted with a six ton per axle load limit on all trucks. No over weight permits will be issued by the Potter County Highway Department during that time.

The load limits are posted each spring to help protect the roads. The cooperation of trucks hauling heavy loads is appreciated. Anyone having questions about the county’s roads should contact Highway Superintendent Brad Saltsman at 605-769-1011.