Load limits on county roads

The frost is still coming out, so pay attention to the load limit signs on Potter County roads. The load limits went on this week.

If the load limit signs are up, that means the road is posted with a six ton per axle load limit on all trucks. No over weight permits will be issued by the Potter County Highway Department during that time.

The load limits are posted each spring to help protect the roads.

The cooperation of trucks hauling heavy loads is appreciated.

Anyone having questions about the county’s roads should contact county highway superintendent Steve Smith at 769-1011.