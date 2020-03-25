Local Board of Equalization met March 16 in first of four nights of hearings for 93 appeals

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 16, 2020

Mayor Wuttke called a meeting of the Local Board of Equalization to order at the City Finance Office at 7:00PM. Other board members present: Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer (via phone), Paul Kellogg as member of the School Board, Adam Roseland, as Director of Equalization, and Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Appointments in duration of 15 minutes were made with residents as they turned in their assessment appeals at the City Finance Office. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Governor Noem declaring a state of emergency, and after receiving word from State guidance, it was decided to handle each appointment via conference call. It was explained that all or any may re-appeal with the County if not in agreement with the Local Board of Equalization’s recommendation but new forms must be turned into the County no later than April 7, 2020, by 5:00PM.

Any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location.

Appeal No. 1: Roy Combellick filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#375 — 205 N Main Street — Lot 10, Blk 18 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $86,834. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer, to lower assessment to $66,526 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 2: Dayle Sundberg filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1380 – 801 E Logan Avenue – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 8 Schlachter’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $36,088. Moved by Kellogg to lower assessment to $29,000. Motion died due to lack of a second. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $26,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 3: Karl Nagel (Karl H. Nagel Trustees) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#201 – 203 S Main Street – Lot 8, Blk 31 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $144,856. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $105,860 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 4: Joy Penrod (Gettysburg Storage & Rentals LLC) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#225 – 204 N Exene Street – Lot 3 & S2 of Lot 4, Blk 18 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $89,824. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $44,860 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 5: Joy Penrod (Gettysburg Storage & Rentals LLC) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1810 – 302 S Potter Street – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 83 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $118,769. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $81,480 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 6: Joy Penrod (Richard D. Penrod) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#724 – 305 W Blaine Avenue – E70’of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 20 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $62,374. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $38,822 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 7: Joy Penrod (Gettysburg Storage & Rentals LLC) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1650 – 213 E Commercial Avenue – E2 of Lot 11 & All Lot 12, Blk 64 Platt’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $41,717. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $25,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 8: Joy Penrod (Gettysburg Storage & Rentals LLC) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#832 – 903 E Custer Street – S150’ of Lot 2, All Lots 3 & 4, Blk 15 (Hagenlock Replat), Brower’s Outlots Gettysburg valued at $97,458. Moved by Archer to lower assessment to $69,500. Motion died due to lack of a second. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by VanBockel to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 9: Michael K. Jager filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#7157 – 601 E Garfield Avenue – All Lots 2 & 3 Less Hwy & W40’ of Vac Prospect Ave, Blk 2, Fairview Add’n Gettysburg retailed at $101,069. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $65,000.00 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye with Kellogg – Nay. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 10: Jason G. Nagel filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#6953 – E90’ of Lot 10, Blk 69 Platt’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $43,129. Moved by Archer, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $28,667 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 11: Gary Nagel (Gary & Sandra Nagel Living Trust) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#7593 – All of Lot 9 & W1/2 Lot 10 Block 12 Schlachter’s Add’n to Gettysburg valued at $170,062. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $105,176. All members present voted Aye with P. Nagel – Nay, VanBockel – Nay and Archer – Nay. Motion failed as Nays had majority. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $90,176 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 12: David Mogard filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#402 – 107 S Park Street – Lots 7, 8 & 9, Blk 66 Platt’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $179,461. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $146,000. All members present voted Aye with D. Nagel – Nay, P. Nagel – Nay and Archer – Nay. Motion failed as Nays had majority. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $130,000. All members present voted Aye with Archer – Nay, VanBockel – Nay and Kellogg – Nay. Motion failed as Nays had majority. Moved by Archer, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $139,360 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified and recent appraisal indicated full and true value. All members present voted Aye with D. Nagel – Nay and P. Nagel – Nay. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 13: Erika Rath filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2716 – 302 S Exene Street – Lot 2, Blk 34 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $57,564. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $38,240 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified and recorded square footage was incorrect. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 14: Melissa Alexander filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#7 – 507 S Potter Street – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 86 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $156,091. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $110,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified and more in line with recent (5 yr. old) appraisal. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, seconded by Kellogg, to convene Local Board of Equalization meeting at 10:34PM which will reconvene on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 7:00PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $79.98

-032620