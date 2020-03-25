Local Board of Equalization met March 17

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 17, 2020

Mayor Wuttke reconvened meeting of the Local Board of Equalization to order at the City Finance Office at 7:00PM. Other board members present: Philip Nagel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer (via phone), Fran VanBockel (via phone), Paul Kellogg as member of the School Board, Adam Roseland, as Director of Equalization, and Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Appointments in duration of 15 minutes were made with residents as they turned in their assessment appeals at the City Finance Office. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Governor Noem declaring a state of emergency, and after receiving word from State guidance, it was decided to handle each appointment via conference call. It was explained that all or any may re-appeal with the County if not in agreement with the Local Board of Equalization’s recommendation but new forms must be turned into the County no later than April 7, 2020, by 5:00PM.

Any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location.

Appeal No. 33: William G. Hall filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1771 – E Blaine Avenue – Lot 12 Crandall’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $4,933. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $3,500 as any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 34: William G. Hall filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1770 – E Blaine Avenue – Lot 11 Crandall’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $4,806. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $3,420 as any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 35: William G. Hall filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1018 – E Blaine Avenue — Lot 10, Crandall’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $3,985. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $3,500 as any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 36: William G. Hall filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#883 – 1002 E Garfield Avenue – Lots 1 & 2 Blk 1 Less 25’ of Lot 2 Frmrly Dscrbd as Lots 5 & 6 Blk 18 Schlachter’s Add’n, Unplatted Portion, Gettysburg valued at $30,049. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by P. Nagel to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 37: Karen Warwick Willey Et Al filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2670 – 1001 E Garfield Avenue – Lot 3, Blk 3, Brower’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $84,814. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $64,210 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 38: Robert J. Willey filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#379 – Tract 17 Potter-Sully Land Co 2nd Add’n Gettysburg valued at $84,814. Moved by Kellogg to leave assessment as is with no change. Motion died due to lack of a second. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $37,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 39: Carol Anderson (Walter Anderson) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#31 – Lots 4 & 5, Blk 20 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $24,495. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $12,969 as this is for tear-down value due to this being a fire practice house. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 40: Cynthia Frost (Donald L. Frost) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#16 – 109 N Broadway Street – S2 of Lot 2, Blk 2 Burdick’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $19,433. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $13,750.77 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye with Kellogg – Nay. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 41: Cynthia Frost (Donald L. Frost) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#469 – 306 N Mannston Street – E95’ of Lots 10, 11 & 12, Blk 16 Original Town Gettysburg valued at $40,477. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $30,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye with P. Nagel – Nay. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 42: Cynthia Frost (Donald L. Frost) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#463 – 506 E Blaine Avenue – W67’ of Lot 1, Blk 2 Burdick’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $106,646. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower building assessment to $55,000. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower land assessment to $3,500 for a total new assessment in full of $58,500 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 43: Cynthia Frost (Donald L. Frost) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#15 – 111 N Broadway Street – N2 of Lot 2, Blk 2 Burdick’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $64,287. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower building assessment to $41,650. All members present voted Aye with Kellogg – Nay. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by VanBockel to lower land assessment to $3,700 for a total new assessment in full of $43,350 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 44: Stanley R. Hunnel filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1384 – 105 Hilltop Drive – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 9 Houck’s Replat Gettysburg valued at $172,687. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $125,136 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye with Kellogg – Nay. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 45: Brian Robbennolt filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1499 – 504 E Logan Avenue – Lot 2, Blk 4 Burdick’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $492,997. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $353,795 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 46: Larry F. Shoup filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2124 – 510 Meadow Lark Lane – W360’ of Lot 1, Smith’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $301,729. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $220,534 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 47: Florian A. Drexler filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#532 – 1005 E Logan Avenue – Lots 1 & 6 Thorne’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $144,392. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $97,600 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 48: Craig M. Hunnel filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1593 – 207 S Broadway Street – Lot 3, Blk 4 Burdick’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $141,437. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by VanBockel to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye with P. Nagel – Nay and D. Nagel – Nay. Moved by VanBockel, seconded by Kellogg to reconsider decision. All members present voted Aye. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower the assessment to $101,795 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 49: Craig M. Hunnel (Daniel Hunnel) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#573 – 404 E Garfield Avenue – Lot 2, Blk 77 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $86,598. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $72,740 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 50: Bryan & Lisa Haberer Living Trust filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#416 – 700 Sunset Drive – Lot 9 Burwell-Cronin Add’n Gettysburg valued at $198,314. Moved by Archer, seconded by VanBockel to lower assessment to $163,500. All members present voted Aye with P. Nagel – Nay, D. Nagel – Nay and Kellogg – Nay. Motion failed due to Nays had majority. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $97,500 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified and was deemed unfinanceable due to disclosure laws. All members present voted Aye with Kellogg – Nay. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel, to convene Local Board of Equalization meeting at 11:15PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $94.72

-032620