Local Board of Equalization met March 18

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 18, 2020

Mayor Wuttke reconvened meeting of the Local Board of Equalization to order at the City Finance Office at 6:15PM. Other board members present: Philip Nagel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer (via phone), Brad Frost (via phone), Paul Kellogg as member of the School Board, Adam Roseland, as Director of Equalization, and Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Appointments in duration of 15 minutes were made with residents as they turned in their assessment appeals at the City Finance Office. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Governor Noem declaring a state of emergency, and after receiving word from State guidance, it was decided to handle each appointment via conference call. It was explained that all or any may re-appeal with the County if not in agreement with the Local Board of Equalization’s recommendation but new forms must be turned into the County no later than April 7, 2020, by 5:00PM.

Any changes to lots were in effort by the Local Board of Equalization to standardize assessment value according to size of lot with small adjustments for curb and gutter and location.

Appeal No. 51: Barb Everson (Patrick Everson) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1940 – 907 E Garfield Avenue – E30’ of Lot 3 & All of Lot 4, Blk 2 Brower’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $235,105. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $197,919 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 52: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1759 – 306 N Main Street – S50’ of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 61 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $69,971. Moved by Kellogg to lower assessment to $51,724. Motion died for lack of 2nd. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $38,000 due to trailer house depreciation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 53: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1412 – Lots 4, 5 & 6 Blk 61 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $28,686. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $24,125 as the bathhouse does not appreciate in value. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 54: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#564 – 108 N Main Street – Lot 4, Blk 22 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $14,837. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $6,976 as this is tear down value. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 55: Kevin M. Logan (Assorted Properties LLC/Kevin Logan) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1268 – 118 West Commercial Avenue – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Blk 26 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $274,374. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $217,488. Motion to amend by D. Nagel, seconded by Frost to lower assessment to $221,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 56: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1414 – 209 W Garfield Avenue – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 61 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $447,269. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $400,969 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 57: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2315 – 101 S Platte Street – Lots 1 & 2, Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $123,867. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $69,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 58: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2651 – 100 S Platte Street – Lots 10, 11 & 12, Blk 28 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $35,631. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 59: Kevin M. Logan is not appealing the following parcel:

#6445 – Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 + Vac Alley, Blk 22 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $414,717. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Frost to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 60: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#563 – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 22 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $66,885. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $54,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 61: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#6583 – Lot 1, Blk 22 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $68,589. Moved by Archer, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $55,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 82: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#905 – 212 W Commercial Avenue – Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $784,531. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $657,639 as per comparable property assessment comparison. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 83: Kevin M. Logan filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1586 – 110 S Main Street – Lots 16, 17, 18 & 19, Blk 27 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $393,709. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $292,284 as per comparable property assessment comparison. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 15: Eric Ellwanger filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#601 – 502 Holly Drive – E55’ of Lot 15 & All of Lot 16, Blk 1, Maltaverne’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $297,923. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by P. Nagel to keep assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye with D. Nagel abstaining from voting. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 63: Sharleen Eliason filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#414 – 706 Sunset Drive – Lot 7 Burwell-Cronin Add’n Gettysburg valued at $223,008. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by P. Nagel to lower assessment to $209,900 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 62: William E. Eliason filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#574 – Building on Lease Site [Airport] Unplatted Portion Gettysburg valued at $9,928. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $5,000 as the building is structurally different from a pole barn. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 64: Greg Roseland filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#914 – 500 S Broadway Street – Lots 5 & 7, Blk 86 WTLCO Add’n Gettysburg valued at $150,975. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $60,917 as had comparable property assessments and sales. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 65: Greg Roseland/Roseland Mechanical filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#112 – 201 S Park Street – Lots 10 & 11, Blk 66 Platt’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $135,481. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Frost to lower assessment to $107,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified and garage is not finished. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 66: John Zuber (Patty Zuber) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2756 – 506 W Garfield Avenue – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 2 Western Add’n Gettysburg valued at $89,776. Moved by Archer, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $76,480 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 67: John Zuber (Patty Zuber) filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1677 – W Logan Avenue – Lot 10 & W2 of Lot 11, Blk 8 Western Add’n Gettysburg valued at $107,607. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $87,098 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 68: John & Patty Zuber filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2758 – 409 W King Avenue – Lots 8 & 9, Blk 13 Western Add’n Gettysburg valued at $184,904. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $120,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 69: Mark Kullas filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#2246 – 505 S Ellsworth Street – Lots 3, 4 & 5 Stark’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $123,536. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $93,330 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 70: Mark Kullas filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1355 – The S25’ of a Tract of Land Beg at a Point on the Sec Line 1970’s of NE Crnr of NE 26-118-76 W390’, S366’1” E390’, N366’ ETC. Unplatted Portion Gettysburg valued at $2,670. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by D. Nagel to leave assessment as is – no change. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 71: Devyn Lemler filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#560 – 807 E Custer Avenue – E75’ of Lot 1 + Vac W2 of Iowa S&E2 Vac Iowa St Abutting Lot 2. Blk 2 Blk 1,,Brower’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $224,181. Moved by Kellogg, seconded by D. Nagel to lower assessment to $190,314 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 72: Mark A. Schatz filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1648 – 300 S East Street – Lot 7 & 8, Blk 33 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $202,425. Moved by D. Nagel, seconded by Kellogg to lower assessment to $175,000 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appeal No. 73: James H. Smith filed an appeal on the following parcel:

#1196 – 107 S Mannston Street – Lots 13 & 14, Blk 28 Bryson’s Add’n Gettysburg valued at $341,879. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by Archer to lower assessment to $261,480 as given the local housing market, the back to back increases of 15% and 20% in 2018 and 2019 were unjustified. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Kellogg, seconded by Archer, to convene Local Board of Equalization meeting at 10:40PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $110.90

-032620