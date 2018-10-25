Local businesses hit by money scams

The Gettysburg Police Department reported that local businesses were hit by scams.

In a release from Chief of Police David Mogard, on Saturday, Oct. 20 at around 3 p.m., an unidentified black male and female couple entered a Gettysburg business. Chief Mogard explained that the man approached the clerk looking for cheap greeting cards. At the checkout the man handed the clerk $100 bill. The clerk laid the bill on the counter to make change. One asked for the $100 bill back, and wanted to make change for two $50 bills. The clerk returned the $100 bill, and through a series of confusing changes, Chief Mogard stated that the business ended up shorted by $550. He added that around 5 p.m. a grocery store in Mobridge was hit by two suspects matching the same description. In addition, businesses in Faith and Linton, ND were also hit by the scams, along with reports from banks across North Dakota and South Dakota targeted over the last few months. He said this kind of scam has been around for years.

In an unrelated incident, a counterfeit $100 bill was also passed at another local business. Chief Mogard said that there are specific pens available that allow large bills to be marked to show whether they are counterfeit. He recommended businesses contacted the local print store or banks to find out more about the availability of the pens.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact the Gettysburg Police Department at 765-9600.

-compiled by Molly McRoberts