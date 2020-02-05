Local motel has no plans to close

Lodgers visiting Gettysburg still have a place to rest their heads. At least for now.

AG Dakota, LLC purchased several motels in communities across the state last year, with the Gettysburg Inn and Suites included in the lot. Since that purchase, complaints have been lodged against the new property owners, with accusations of not paying staff or local contractors for work done, or for services provided ranging from water and garbage to local cable and internet.

Sales tax liens were paid off in January, and two judgements are filed against the motel owners from local contractors. In a report from Kelo TV, it stated that the Gettysburg property was delinquent of more than $16,000 in back taxes, interest, and penalties.

Although the reports were not good, there is hope on the horizon.

Kara Williams Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation Coordinator, tried on repeated occasions during the last year to make connections with the business owners. This week she was called by Alan Gross, who is the property owner residing in California. He told Williams that he is transitioning out of the organization, and that while AG Dakota is trying to dispense of property and Gettysburg’s motel is listed for sale, they have no intention of closing it, and they are trying to sustain it. It has been listed with a realtor in Sioux Falls and he is looking for a local realtor. He said his company has the property currently listed at $799,000. He also indicated that if someone wants to take over paying the back taxes plus take over the monthly payment that they would be willing to negotiate. It is currently being purchased on a contract for deed with the Klocker family, who were the previous owners.

Gross also said that, ideally, if he could keep any of the motels it would be those in Gettysburg, Sioux Falls, Wagner and Clear Lake. He also said it is challenging to find staffing, but now things are fine. He also said he wants to make sure vendors and property taxes are paid.

Anyone interested in the property should contact Williams on her cell at 720-635-1404 or contact by email gwbdc@venturecomm.net. Watch the PCNews for further updates.