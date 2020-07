During the the July 25-26 weekend, two Potter County men had some fun with winning runs at the Oahe Speedway near Pierre.

Results for Saturday, July 26:

Dale’s Repair Super Pro

W – John Scott Demots, Lebanon, SD

R/U – Patrick Marbach, Bismarck, SD

Rees Communications

Street Trophy

W – Parker Odde, Aberdeen, SD

R/U – Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD

Summit Racing Equipment

King of the Track

W – John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD (Super Pro)

R/U – Todd J Casper, LakePreston, SD (Pro ET)