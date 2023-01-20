Looking for the ‘Exit’

On Tuesday morning, members of the Gettysburg High School one-act play presented the contest show “Exit” at the school gym. Written by Ron Dune, the play is directed by Ms. Amber Smith, and tells of five people who awaken on a stage and have no memory of how they got there. They learn about each other and a leap of faith ends up being their only way out. The cast and crew posed in character, and despite some challenges with participants battling illnesses, are ready for the region one-act competition in Ipswich on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Pictured are (standing, l to r) Bobbie Eide as Georgia, student director Tyler Simon as a hospital staff member, director Ms. Smith, Kayden Cronin as Bonnie, Philip Hamburger as a hospital staff member. In front are tech assistant Skylie Bailey, Taelor Zweber as Ollie, Emma Schlachter as Allie, and Mily Vasquez as Greg. Emma stood in for original cast member Katie Robbennolt. Two plays will advance from the region to the state competition in Rapid City.