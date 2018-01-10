Things were looking up during dress rehearsal of the GHS one-act comedy, “Dystopia! The Hungry Maze Game of Divergent Death” at the city auditorium on Sunday afternoon. Gage Weller (Carrie Weller and Bill Weller), who plays the part of Bruce the Guard, held still while his stage makeup was applied by Amber Flatt (Theresa and Kenny Goebel). In the background, Peyton Drew (Deryk Drew and Sheri Drew) checked props before the cast got rehearsal underway on the big stage. The play is directed by Mrs. Caylee Sorum, with Avery Dutt and Taylor Frost helping as student directors. The show will be performed for the public at the school gym on Friday night, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.