The Potter County girls took on the North Central Thunder in Roscoe on Jan. 28 as part of double header basketball action. Pictured from left are Kirstie Lake (John and Bridget), Abbie Larson (Doug and Jessica), Ashlee Kaup (Colby and Tami), Tyler Simon (Sally and Darrin), and Haylie Ahlemeier (Kevin Ahlemeier/Jamie Ahlemeier). The girls lost the contest 34-44. Read all about the Battler basketball games and wrestling matches with reports on pages 6-7.

PHOTO BY MIKE AHLEMEIER