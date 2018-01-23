Loren Kambestad

Loren Milton Kambestad, 65, Rapid City, SD died Jan. 18, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was born June 17, 1952, to Milton and Ruby Kambestad (Christenson). He married Bobbie (Rossow) Kambestad on Aug. 9, 1980, and lived in Lead and Rapid City, SD.

Loren graduated from Bristol High School in 1970. He earned his education degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD.

He still holds the high school state track record in the three mile run and was ranked third in the nation.

He taught and coached at Gettysburg, SD in the late 1970s. He later moved to Rapid City, SD where he served as the executive director of River Park working with recovering drug and alcohol clients.

He is survived by his wife of Rapid City, SD; children Lora (Trinity) Kambestad and Marshall Kambestad of Rapid City, SD; brother Ron Kambestad of Hudsonville, Michigan; and sister Julie (Gene) Brownell of Aberdeen, SD.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.

Funeral services were held Jan. 23 in Rapid City with Kirk Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.