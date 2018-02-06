Loren Lutz, 65, of Webster died Jan. 28, 2018 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

His funeral was held Feb. 3 at United Methodist Church in Webster. Burial was at the Dexter Cemetery near Florence.

Loren Henry Lutz was born Aug. 14, 1952 to Lawrence and Borghild “Jo” (Bye) Lutz of Webster. Loren graduated from Webster in 1970. He later earned a BS in History from Huron College and his MA in Guidance and Counseling from Northern State University. On Sept. 23, 1978, he married Patricia “Patty” Halse, in Florence.

He was a teacher and coach in the Conde, Gettysburg, Agar, Waubay, Summit, Jones County and Miller school districts.

He was very involved in the National History Day program, accompanying students to the national contest in Washington, D.C.

While in Gettysburg, Loren and Patty established the Oahe Area Youth Center and were Gettysburg’s Citizen of the Year recipients.

Loren was a member of the United Methodist Church,

He is survived by his wife, Patty of Webster; daughter, Amber Lutz (Justin Weig) of Aberdeen; son, Jason (Sarah) Lutz of Pierre; mother, Jo Lutz of Webster; brother, Lynn (Vonnie) Lutz of Webster; and sister, Mary (Monty) Bloom of Webster.

Preceding Loren in death are his father and sister, Marcia Gisselbeck. Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster is in charge of arrangements.