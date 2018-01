Loren Lutz, 65, of Webster and former Gettysburg teacher died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 3 at United Methodist Church in Webster. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery near Florence.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday closing with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster.