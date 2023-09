Miss Dakota Plains Loretta Simon was honored to be chosen Miss Congeniality by her fellow candidates at the Miss South Dakota Competition Saturday, June 3, at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings. She was presented a $500 scholarship along with the honor, and is pictured at the event with her mother, Colleen Simon of Seneca. Loretta will be riding in Gettysburg’s upcoming 140th Celebration parade on June 24.