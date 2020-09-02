Lorrayne Anderson

Feb. 21, 1927 - Aug. 29, 2020

Lorrayne B. Maroney Anderson, age 93, died Aug. 29, 2020 at Los Colinas of Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. Lorrayne lived in Aberdeen, SD for 25 years until she went to live with her daughter in San Antonio.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4 at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, SD.

Lorrayne B. Maroney Anderson was born on Feb. 21, 1927 in Potter County, South Dakota to Farril and Viola (Walker) Maroney.

On June 17, 1946, she married Teddy J. Anderson.

Lorrayne is survived by her son, Donald Loren Anderson of Mitchell, SD); her foster daughter, Marie (Steven) Phillips of San Antonio, TX; sister, Shirley (Eugene) Beitelspacher of Selby, SD; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Teddy Anderson; brothers Howard Maroney, Robert Maroney, and Larry Maroney; sisters Delores LaFranier, Barbara Gaulding, Marlyn Phillip, Donna Grant, Katherine Rogers.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Lorrayne’s arrangements.