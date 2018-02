Louie Bartels, 96, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Angelhaus North in Aberdeen, SD.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel officiating. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary, Aberdeen, with visitation one hour prior.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.