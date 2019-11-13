The funeral service for Louie W. Genzler, 87, of Aberdeen and formerly of Gettysburg, SD was held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. Rev. Jay Rossman will officiated.

Burial was Friday at Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, SD with military graveside rites.

Louie died Nov. 4, 2019 at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.

Louie Walter Genzler, son of George and Hannah (Stauss) Genzler was born Aug. 23, 1932 at Yale, SD. When he was young, he and his family moved west of Gettysburg where they farmed. When he was eight years old they moved to a farm near Lebanon, SD. He attended country school. Louie farmed with his family until he entered the United States Army in January 1953 and served in Germany as a telephone operator. Louie was united in marriage to Sieglinde Wihler on Nov. 6, 1954 in Mannheim, Germany. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in February 1955. Louie and Sieglinde returned to Lebanon where they bought a farm. Their operation included raising dairy and stock cows, having the first milking parlor in Potter County. They also raised hogs and small grains. They sold the farm in 1997 and retired from farming.

They moved to Gettysburg in 1986. He was employed in the maintenance department at Avera Oahe Manor and Gettysburg School District. They moved to Aberdeen in 2014.

Louie was very handy with tools and enjoyed his job. He loved camping, fishing, gardening, hunting, especially pheasant and deer hunting. He enjoyed his backyard which many considered more like a park.

Louie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, life member of Gettysburg VFW Post #8530, where he held numerous offices and Ralph Lieu American Legion Post #135.

Grateful for having shared Louie’s life are his wife, Sieglinde; children, Sally Kukrall of Aberdeen, Louie (Becky) Genzler, Jr., of Aberdeen, Clifford (Gloria) Genzler of Watertown, JoAnn (Mark) Lehrkamp of Aberdeen, Connie Soper of St. Cloud, MN, Karen (Mick) Tennant of Lebanon and Carol Langland of St. Michael, MN; 25 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bertha Bartels of Fruita, CO, Mary Genzler of Highmore, Shirley Genzler of Redfield, and Roger (Nancy) Genzler of Lebanon.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, LaVern Genzler, Albert Genzler, Alvin Genzler, Helen Stewart, Ellen Genzler, Neola Anderson and Raymond Genzler; grandchildren, Aleaha Genzler and Slade Genzler; and great-grandchild, Katelyn Tennant.

Honorary casketbearers were Louie’s grandchildren.

Casketbearers were Brock Kukrall, Joshua Kukrall, Brent Kukrall, Scott Genzler, William Genzler, Schad Genzler, Brandon Tennant, Randy Tennant, Cale Langland and Preston Langland.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials. Memorials and condolences may be sent to: Sieglinde Genzler

1737 20th Ave. S.E.

Apt. 302

Aberdeen, S.D. 57401

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com