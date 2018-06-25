Lucille Ellenbecker, 99, of Gettysburg, died Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Avera Oahe Manor.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 22 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Lucille Ann Herron was born Oct. 13, 1918 to Ida (Huyck) and L.W. “Mike” Herron. She attended rural elementary school and high school in Gettysburg, graduating in the Class of 1937. She also attended South Dakota State University in Brookings for 1 1/2 years.

She met Orville Ellenbecker at a dance in Gettysburg in August of 1939, and they were happily married for 51 years. The couple made their home on a farm and ranch in northwest Potter County. Orville and Lucille worked hard and loved to go dancing on Saturday nights.

Lucille was known for her free spirit and quick wit. She certainly never met a stranger. She did everything she wanted to do in her life. Lucille spent many hours working with the Medicine Rock Cowbelles, Lincoln Appomattox Extension Club, SD State Historical Society and was a group leader for 4-H clubs for many years. She and Orville loved to travel and went around the world in one trip. Lucille made many pen pals along the way and loved to write and receive letters from all of the people that she met. She had pen pals in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Germany and England and most of those people came to visit at the farm during their friendship.

Lucille is survived by her children: Barry of Gettysburg, and Daniel “Gregg” (Michelle) of Rapid City; two grandchildren: Mike (Gwen) Ellenbecker of Olathe, KS, and Nikki Ellenbecker of Chicago, IL; two great grandchildren: Lindsey (Andy) Holcomb of Lawrence, KS and Chelsie Ellenbecker of Olathe, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Ellenbecker; parents, Mike and Ida Herron; granddaughter, Sheila Ellenbecker; brother, Max Herron; and sister, Eileen Hegerle.

