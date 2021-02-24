Jan. 6, 1928 - Feb. 18, 2021

Lucille Simon, 93, of Lebanon, SD, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon.

Lucille Voorhes was born Jan. 6, 1928 to Ernest and Maggie (Kula) Voorhes at Forest City, SD. At the age of three, the family moved to Gettysburg where she attended school, graduating from high school in 1947.

Lucille worked at Stickland’s grocery store from the eighth grade through her junior year. She then worked at the Potter County Register of Deeds office during her senior year and remained there following her graduation until the time of her marriage.

On Jan. 6, 1948, Lucille was united in marriage to Joe Simon of Lebanon. They moved into their new home, on the farm where Joe’s parents had moved the year before, on the NW edge of Lebanon.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Lebanon until it’s closing, Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Gettysburg, and St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Altar Societies. Lucille was a long-time member of the funeral committee as well as sexton of St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. She and her children always helped with the upkeep of the cemetery.

Lucille life will be cherished by her children: Patti Arbach, Rapid City, Peg (Jerry) Hageman, Hoven, Janet Simon (Tim Job), Aberdeen, Jennifer (Tyler) Jost, Gettysburg, John (Cindy) Simon, Lebanon, and Jim (Becky) Simon, Lebanon; 11 grandchildren: Jim Van Well (Terri Ducheneaux), Jeremy (Michelle) Van Well, Jason (Kelsey) Hageman, Rob (Jamie) Poeppel, Michael Simon, Justin Simon, Barb (Dave) Fritz, Brittany (Shaun) Frost, Kelsie Bieber, Ashton Simon, and Stephanie Simon; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe on January 31, 1996; granddaughter, Janine Van Well; brothers: Archie, Russell, Boyed, William, and Franklin Voorhes; and sisters: Marvel Bauer, Dorothy Paulson, and Margaret Nagel.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Lucille’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)