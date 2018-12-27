Lucy Van Bockel

Lucy VanBockel, 97, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with the Rev. Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service.

Lucy Rebecca Moore was born Feb. 15, 1921 in Ree Heights, SD to Robert and Sadie (Radcliff) Moore. Her family moved to Potter County in 1932, where Lucy grew up and attended country school. She graduated from Gettysburg High School.

On Dec. 7, 1943 she married Dick VanBockel in Pierre. After Dick returned from the war in 1945, they farmed in the Gettysburg area until 1953, when they moved to Gettysburg.

Lucy began working at the Potter County Bank in 1955, and she worked there until her retirement in 1982.

She was active in many organizations – the Methodist Church, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, NAFTA and the Medicine Rock Senior Center. Wherever Lucy went, she greeted people with a big smile. She was always happy, enjoying life and being with people.

Survivors include one son, Neil (Sue) of Eden Prairie, MN; granddaughter, Courtney (Dustin) Anderson of Victoria, MN; grandson, Ryan (Jessica) of Wichita Falls, TX; four great grandchildren: Cambelle and Lucas Anderson and Lucy and Brooks VanBockel; three brothers: Jim, Gettysburg, Roger (Delores) Brookings, SD, and Elwood, Sioux Falls; and two sisters: Alma Dutton, Pensacola, FL and Robby Bobier, Reno, NV.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; four brothers: Bernice, Charles, Myron and Don; and one sister, Ruth Gilkerson.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Lucy’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)