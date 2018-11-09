Lynn Hildebrant, 84, Conde, died at his home Oct. 29, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Turton, SD. Burial, with military honors, followed at St. John’s Cemetery, Conde.

Lynn LeRoy Hildebrant was born May 22, 1934 in Crandall, SD to Benjamin and Hope “Jeanette” (House) Hildebrant. He graduated from Frederick High School in Frederick, SD. He served with the U.S. Navy. He married Arliss Zeck in 1956 and he obtained a teaching degree and a master’s degree in Education Administration and taught junior high and high school math classes in Warner, SD, Gettysburg, SD and Eagle Butte, SD.

He married Madonna Hafner in 1971.

He is survived by his wife, Madonna of Conde; children: Randy (Dodie) Hildebrant, Rapid City, SD; Anthony Hildebrant, Conde; Patrice Williams, Lincoln, ND; and Benjamin (CaCee) Hildebrant, Mitchell, SD; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Glen Hildebrant, Ben (Alice) Hildebrant, Dean (Pauline) Hildebrant, Eugene Hildebrant, Richard Hildebrant and Loren (Beatrice) Hildebrant.

Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield, SD is in charge of arrangements.