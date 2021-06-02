Sept. 18, 1931 - May 26, 2021

Lynn Richard Davis, 89, of Lincoln, NE died May 26, 2021. He was born in Gettysburg, SD on Sept. 18, 1931, to Walter Merritt Davis and Hilda Coral (Hughes) Davis.

He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War. In 1958 Lynn entered the University of Dubuque Seminary following which he served at Atkinson Presbyterian Church, Atkinson, NE. In 1967, Lynn was called to active duty as a US Army Chaplain. He served two tours in the Republic of Vietnam. He served as battalion chaplain for the Air Defense Command and Ft. Ord California.

Following military service he served the churches of Grace Presbyterian Church, Winona, MN, First Presbyterian Church, Superior, NE and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Devil’s Lake, ND. Recipient of the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star for service in the Vietnam War.

Chaplain Davis is survived by his wife, the Rev. Ellen Davis; sons Rev. Douglas (Linda) Davis, West St. Paul, MN and Mark (Vicki) Davis, Lincoln; daughter Robin Stone, Lincoln, NE; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, son Leigh Davis, brothers Forrest and Alvin.

A memorial service was held May 31 at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Lynn’s burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.