M.R. “Hoppy” Hottmann, age 92, was born on April 2, 1925 on the family farm outside of Tolstoy, SD, the son of John and Delilah Hottmann He died, surrounded by family, on May 20, 2017 in Newberg, Oregon.

Hoppy graduated from Gettysburg High School and soon enlisted in the US Army. He served our country in Germany during WWII. When he returned he married, Virginia Baird, and graduated from Northern State University. Hoppy taught for several years and then became a part owner of Dick’s Sporting Goods. He traveled the state visiting schools and also became an honorary scout for the Minnesota Twins. In 1960 he moved his family, which at that time included his son, Gregg and daughter Peggy, to Portland, Oregon. Working until his retirement at age 75, he was a Stock Broker in the Portland area.

Hoppy and Ginger moved to the mountain area of Mt. Hood in 1974 and enjoyed the golf course and many good friends. Escaping the rainy Oregon winters, they would spend time in Phoenix, Arizona. Hoppy loved meeting with old friends from South Dakota and would have numerous get-to-gethers to reminisce.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ginger, who died in 2006. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Kendall, and sister, Lila Jean. He has a surviving sister, Verla, in Palm Springs, California.

Hoppy is survived by his son, Gregg and his wife, Patty, and their families, his daughter Peggy and her husband Benny and their families. He was known as grandpa to his seven grandchildren whom he enjoyed watching their various activities. His title of “Big Papa” to his seven great-grandchildren was endearing to all.

Hoppy’s steadfast faith in Jesus was a comfort in his last days. His legacy will live on through his family and friends. He will will be sorely missed.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Park Church, Lake Oswego, Oregon. All are invited to celebrate the life of Hoppy Hottmann.