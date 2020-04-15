Make a a safety plan for April 20-24 Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Potter County Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner reminds residents that next week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in South Dakota. However, this year she said there will not be a tornado drill with the siren as in past years.

When a siren does blow to warn of a tornado, it is different from the fire siren. A fire is announced by an up and down waver in the siren, while the tornado warning is a long, steady blast.

Sautner encourages everyone to prepare for natural disasters. “It’s important to have a plan in place before an emergency occurs,” she said, adding that families should talk about how to contact each other and where to meet. An emergency supply kit should also be ready during severe weather season. Sautner said with families at home together during the coronavirus pandemic is a good time to talk about making emergency plans.