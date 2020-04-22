Make a safety plan for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in South Dakota.

Although this year there will not be a scheduled tornado drill with the siren as in past years, it is still a good time to make a safety plan for your family about what to do in the event of a tornado or any natural disaster.

Families should talk about how to contact each other and where to meet if a severe storm hits. An emergency supply kit should also be ready during severe weather season. With families at home together during the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good time to talk about making emergency plans.

When a siren does blow to warn of a tornado, it is different from the fire siren. A fire is announced by an up and down waver in the siren, while the tornado warning is a long, steady blast.