Make appointments for kindergarten and four year old screening April 8-9

The Gettysburg School District is conducting Kindergarten and four year old screening at the school.

Preschool screening will take place on Monday, April 8 for children who will be four years old by Sept. 1. That will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kindergarten screening will take place on Tuesday, April 9 in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1 to participate in the Kindergarten screening.

Representatives from the SD Birth to Three Connections will be available to talk to parents during the screening on both days.

Appointments are required for all screenings. To make an appointment for your child contact Tember Johnson at the Gettysburg School. If you have additional questions, contact Julie Williams. Both may be reached through the school at 765-2436.