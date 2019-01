Young Cashton Rausch (Erika and Chad) and his opponent both looked like they were waiting for the referee to make the call for the pin during AAU wrestling action on Sunday. It was a big weekend of wrestling in Gettysburg, with 19 teams in town for the Battler Invitational wrestling tourney on Saturday, and more than 200 kids coming to town for the AAU youth wrestling tournament on Sunday. Rausch won first place in the Tots Division during Sunday’s tournament.