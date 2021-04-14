Malt beverage, wine license renewal hearing is May 3

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 3rd day of May, 2021 at the hour of 7:00 o’clock p.m. at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following renewals for a Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2021 licensing period, which have been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:

Stan’s – 815 E. Highway 212

Liberty Lanes – 107 N. Exene Street

Gas n Goodies – 106 E. Garfield Avenue

Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – 105 E. Commercial Avenue

Gettysburg Flowers-Coffee Bean – 113 W Garfield Avenue

Dollar General Store #17770 – 410 W. Garfield Avenue

•Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage

•Retail (on-off sale) SD Farm Wine

Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled meeting and present objections to any or all of the above renewals, if any objections there be.

By Order of the City Council

Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer

Published: April 15, 2021

