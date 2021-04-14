Malt beverage, wine license renewal hearing is May 3

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 3rd day of May, 2021 at the hour of 7:00 o’clock p.m. at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following renewals for a Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2021 licensing period, which have been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:
Stan’s – 815 E. Highway 212
Liberty Lanes – 107 N. Exene Street
Gas n Goodies – 106 E. Garfield Avenue
Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – 105 E. Commercial Avenue
Gettysburg Flowers-Coffee Bean – 113 W Garfield Avenue
Dollar General Store #17770 – 410 W. Garfield Avenue
•Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage
•Retail (on-off sale) SD Farm Wine
Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled meeting and present objections to any or all of the above renewals, if any objections there be.
By Order of the City Council
Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer
Published: April 15, 2021
Published once at the total approximate cost of $14.18.
-041521
