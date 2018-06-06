Man arrested on felony warrants

A report from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of a man in Gettysburg with North Dakota felony warrants last week.

Gettysburg’s Chief of Police David Mogard was contacted the morning of Wednesday, May 30 with a report of a “suspicious person” which led authorities to Nathaniel French. Through an investigation by Chief Mogard, it was found that French, 31, who was residing in Gettysburg, had extraditable active warrants out of Bismarck, ND.

Wednesday afternoon Gettysburg Police, along with assistance from the Potter County Sheriff’s Department, arrested French at a local motel. French is currently being held without bond in the Walworth County Jail pending extradition to North Dakota. According to Potter County States Attorney Craig Smith, French faces felony drug charges in North Dakota, including possession of hydromorphone, a scheduled controlled substance.

-Molly McRoberts