A former Gettysburg man died Saturday in a climbing accident in Colorado.

According to reports, Matthew Hagny, age 50, fell after completing a climbing route in Boulder Canyon. While at the edge of a cliff to search for a way to descend, the rock he was standing on gave way.

Hagny currently made his home in Kansas. He is a 1987 graduate of GHS and the son of Phil and Gladys Hagny of Gettysburg. Luce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.