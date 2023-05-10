Man sentenced to prison in assault case

A man with Seneca connections entered a plea agreement in a Pierre circuit court that resulted in being sentenced to time in the state penitentiary.

In March, Edward Wheeler Jr., 60, whose address is listed as Pipestone, MN, pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement Officer. In exchange for the guilty plea, the State agreed to dismiss other charges.

The aggravated assault charge is a Class 2 Felony which occurred in February of 2021 in Potter County and involved Sheriff Curt Hamburger.

Wheeler was sentenced to be incarcerated in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for 20 years, with the execution of four years suspended according to the rules governing the prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000, and restitution of over $6,000, with over $1,000 of that for damage to the Gettysburg Police Department vehicles. In addition he was ordered to pay court costs of $116.50. It was further ordered that Wheeler will have no contact with either Curtis Hamburger or Janelle Wheeler.

The defendant shall receive credit for 219 days served on the sentence. The sentencing hearing was held April 24 and he was immediately remanded to serve his prison sentence.

He also faces charges pending in Sioux Falls involving alleged DUI and assault against a law enforcement officer. -MMcR