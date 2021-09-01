May 18, 1921 - Aug. 25, 2021

Marcella V. Twite, 100, of Veblen, SD died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 31 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Veblen, SD with Vicar Karie Geyer presiding. Burial followed in the Veblen Cemetery, Veblen, SD.

Marcella Vivian (Hanson) Twite was born to Howard and Isabel (Mickelson) Hanson on May 18, 1921, in Wilmot, South Dakota. She attended Lee Number Three Grade School and graduated from Wilmot High School in 1938. She attended two years of college at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Marcella accepted a teaching job in Veblen, South Dakota. The teachers would go to the local Twite’s Restaurant for lunch. One day while they were there, her future husband, Ardean “Beans” Twite was there. The rest is history, and they were married on July 22, 1945 in Wilmot, South Dakota. Each year around their anniversary, they would try to attend church in Claire City, South Dakota as that is where the church had been moved. After teaching for a few years, she became a homemaker. She moved to Gettysburg, September 2014, to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law.

Marcella was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 76. She liked to decorate cakes for friends and family. Grandma Marcie loved decorating cookies with the girls. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels and reading a good book.

Their only child, Sara Jane, was born on May 22, 1954. Her most rewarding thing about growing older was seeing her three granddaughters graduate from college, get married, and seeing her five great-grandchildren.

Marcella is survived by her daughter, Sara Jane (Bill) Wuttke of Gettysburg, SD; three granddaughters: Jodi (Chris) Meyer and their children, Cambrie and Karsten of Sioux Falls, SD, Kelsey (Seth) Sweeney and their daughter, Blayke of Sioux Falls, SD, and Bethany (Nathan) Blegen and their children, Hadley and Jace of Tyler, MN; sister-in-law, Neva Twite of Eugene, Oregon; and many nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband, “Beans”, on January 26, 2011; parents; brother, James; four brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, PO Box 230, Veblen, SD 57270; Avera Oahe Manor, 700 E Garfield Ave, Gettysburg SD 57442; or Keep Hope Local, 127 Hilltop Dr, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg and Frank Family Funeral Home of Lidgerwood, ND have been entrusted with Marcella’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net) (www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com)