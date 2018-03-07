March storm sweeps through Potter County

The spring storm had some folks reminiscing about the big blizzard of ‘66 when the weather turned just a few days off from the anniversary of the infamous storm. Fortunately, although the storm caused some meetings to be postponed and businesses to close early, there were no reports of accidents or incidents due to the weather.

The Gettysburg School was closed on Monday and Tuesday, with city and county crews spending most of Tuesday clearing roadways and hauling snow.

The Gettysburg city council meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed a week until March 12 at 7 p.m. The Potter County commissioner meeting set for Tuesday morning was rescheduled to Thursday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

Even though the weather had folks questioning the season, spring is on the way. In fact, it’s time to “spring ahead” an hour on Sunday morning for daylight savings time — hopefully it won’t just provide more daylight to watch winter weather!