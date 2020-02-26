Marcie DeZeeuw

Marcie Ann DeZeeuw, 60, died at her home in Holland, MN on Feb. 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1959 to James and Joyce (Voeltz) Kane in Gettysburg, SD. Marcie graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1978. She attended South Dakota State University and studied microbiology.

In 2005, she married William “Bill” DeZeeuw in Brookings. They later moved to Holland, MN.

Marcie was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.

She is remembered by her husband, Bill of Holland; their children, Kelly Snow of Holland, Amanda Snow of Brookings, Amanda DeZeeuw of Ironton, MN, Chad (Sharon) DeZeeuw of Bloomington, MN, and Corey (Veronica) DeZeeuw of Farmington, MN; nine grandchildren, and one sister, Stephanie (Mike) Sanders of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Samantha Lange; brothers, Jim Kane, Ricky Kane, and Mark Kane; her sister, Kathy Hart; and her parents, James and Joyce.

A memorial service was held Feb. 25 St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Inurnment will be in the Holland Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home.